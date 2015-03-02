Jay Beatty: Man charged over online abuse
A man has been charged in connection with "offensive comments" posted online about a young Celtic fan with Down's Syndrome
Jay Beatty, 11, of Lurgan, County Armagh, won the Scottish Professional Football League Goal of the Month for January.
Comments about him were allegedly posted on social media after Sunday's match between Celtic and Aberdeen.
The 19-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
Jay, 11, shot to fame after being carried around the Celtic Park pitch by his favourite player Georgios Samaras during their title-winning celebrations last year.
Samaras, who is now playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, announced Jay's victory in the goal of the month competition with a special video message.