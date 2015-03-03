Graemsay subsea water leak isolated by divers
- Published
Divers have isolated a leak in a subsea water pipe which has left people in the Orkney island of Graemsay without supplies in recent days.
Repair work is now beginning and is expected to take several days.
Scottish Water said additional work to ensure the pipe network was clean, and water standard maintained, meant it could be about a week until supplies returned to normal.
Extra water will continue to be shipped over from Stromness.
