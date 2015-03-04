Marischal Square meeting could be behind closed doors
- Published
Much of a special meeting to discuss the future of the controversial Marischal Square project in Aberdeen could be held behind closed doors.
The SNP group will use Thursday's meeting to call for a moratorium on the £107m development, which would include shops, offices and restaurants.
However the talks could be held in private if discussions turn to the issue of legal advice.
Hundreds of people have taken part in protests against the project.
Planning permission for the Muse project - on a city centre site created by the demolition of the former St Nicholas House council headquarters - was granted last year.
Opponents argue it would block the view of historic Marischal College and Provost Skene House.
A document aimed at answering public questions about the development was released by the council earlier this week.
The special council meeting will be held on Thursday at 16:00.