Missing Scalloway woman Leigha Williamson found after major search
- 29 April 2015
A missing Shetland woman has been safely found after a major search.
Leigha Williamson, 44, was last seen at her Scalloway home on Tuesday morning.
A Coastguard helicopter and a lifeboat were involved in the operation to find her.
Police Scotland had said the disappearance was very out of character. It is understood a member of the public found her on Wednesday.