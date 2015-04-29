NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Missing Scalloway woman Leigha Williamson found after major search

  • 29 April 2015
Leigha Williamson Image copyright Not specified

A missing Shetland woman has been safely found after a major search.

Leigha Williamson, 44, was last seen at her Scalloway home on Tuesday morning.

A Coastguard helicopter and a lifeboat were involved in the operation to find her.

Police Scotland had said the disappearance was very out of character. It is understood a member of the public found her on Wednesday.

