Image caption The road has not yet been used

A new road outside Inverurie is going to have to be partially rebuilt, BBC Scotland has learned.

The road was built to allow access to forthcoming housing developments to the north of the Aberdeenshire town.

It is joined by roundabouts to the roads linking the town with Oldmeldrum and Rothienorman.

Aberdeenshire Council said survey work had found design failures which could have led taller vehicles to topple over.

A spokesman for developers Malcolm Allan said they believed the road has been completed in accordance with its design and further details from the council were awaited.

The northern link road was built earlier this year but traffic has yet to be allowed to use it.