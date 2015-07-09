Pair in court in Aberdeen over cocaine haul
- 9 July 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and woman have appeared in court after cocaine with an estimated street value of about £22,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.
Robert Cuthill, 24, and Corinna Potter, 28, both of Aberdeen, made no plea when they faced drugs charges at the city's sheriff court.
They were released on bail.
Police Scotland earlier said the drugs recovery followed an intelligence-led operation in the Rockall Place area on Wednesday.