NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pair in court in Aberdeen over cocaine haul

  • 9 July 2015

A man and woman have appeared in court after cocaine with an estimated street value of about £22,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.

Robert Cuthill, 24, and Corinna Potter, 28, both of Aberdeen, made no plea when they faced drugs charges at the city's sheriff court.

They were released on bail.

Police Scotland earlier said the drugs recovery followed an intelligence-led operation in the Rockall Place area on Wednesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites