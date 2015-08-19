A soldier who bit off part of a man's ear in Aberdeen has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds to his victim.

Scott Melvin, 21, admitted attacking Peter Reid in the Prohibition bar in Langstane Place in December, causing him permanent disfigurement.

Melvin was ordered to pay £3,600 compensation and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

After the sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Mr Reid said: "I've seen people go to jail for a lot less."

Mr Reid, also 21, said he was still undergoing medical treatment.

A spokeswoman for the British Army confirmed that Melvin was a serving member of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

She said it would be decided in the next few weeks whether he would face further internal disciplinary action, but declined to comment further on the outcome of the court case.