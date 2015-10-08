Aberdeen International Airport lounge evacuated over security alert
The departure lounge at Aberdeen International Airport was evacuated over a "suspicious" item.
Police were called to the main terminal at about 09:40.
A spokesman for the airport told BBC Scotland that the lounge area was cleared for about 15 minutes while it was searched.
About 400 passengers had to be re-searched at security following the alert. Incoming flights were held on the tarmac during the operation.
A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: "Police were called to a report of a suspicious item.
"The terminal was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the incident has since been stood down.
"Passengers are now being reprocessed through security as the airport returns to business as usual."
