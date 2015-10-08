Helicopter firm CHC to shed 20 jobs
- Published
A North Sea helicopter operator is to shed about 20 jobs.
CHC initially said it was consulting with staff over 50 possible redundancies at its Aberdeen base, amid the offshore industry continuing to face "challenging conditions".
The firm said it had been able to minimise the number of positions affected.
This involved job share schemes and finding employees jobs elsewhere in the company.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.