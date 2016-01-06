Man banned from football matches for social media abuse
- Published
An Aberdeen man who admitted putting offensive messages on social media, including some about a disabled young Celtic fan, has been banned from football matches.
Ross Gibson, 20, was charged following a Parkhead match between Celtic and Aberdeen in March last year.
Gibson previously admitted causing fear or alarm.
He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from attending football matches for a year.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff David Hall told Gibson: "Picking on vulnerable individuals is simply not acceptable."
Defence lawyer Paul Barnett told the court the first offender had been drinking before posting the "poorly judged" messages.
He said his client was disgusted by the messages he posted online.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.