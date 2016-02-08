A man has gone on trial accused of threatening to kill his teenage girlfriend and dump her body in a school bin.

Peter Reid, 21, is accused of stalking two young women and carrying out a campaign of abuse against them.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he also faces charges of having sex with a 15-year-old. He denies the charges.

On the first day of the trial, the alleged victim who claims she was threatened with murder, gave evidence.

The 19-year-old told the court that she had been in a relationship with Mr Reid from November 2013 to the spring of 2014.

She said that although the relationship had started off well, things had quickly soured and they regularly argued, as she found him "controlling and obsessive".

'Worried and scared'

The court heard that one of the rows had been sparked because Reid knew the girl had been unfaithful to him during their time together.

She said: "He said to me that he thought about murdering me and putting me in the Sunnybank Primary School bins.

"He stayed directly across the road from the school. I felt worried and scared."

The jury heard that on another occasion the couple had fallen out as they got ready for a night out.

The girl claimed Mr Reid intentionally shut a door on her fingers after throwing her clothing on the street outside his home.

During cross examination, defence agent David Moggach QC, accused the woman of making up the alleged events, as a result of Mr Reid later breaking off the relationship.

She said: "No. It really did happen."

Mr Reid is accused of two counts of engaging in the course of conduct likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm, between March 2013 and March 2015.

The alleged offences are said to have happened at addresses in Aberdeen, Aviemore and elsewhere in Scotland.

The trial, before Sheriff Annella Cowan, continues.

UPDATE: Reid was found guilty in April 2016 of two charges of breach of the peace and of having sex with a minor. He was placed on the sex offenders register and put under supervision for three years, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The accusations that he threatened to kill his girlfriend, and that he stalked two young women, were among a number of allegations which were dropped during the case.