Festival of lights in Aberdeen attracts 35,000 visitors
Aberdeen's festival of lights - Spectra - has been hailed a success after attracting an estimated 35,000 visitors.
The event ran from Thursday until Sunday on multiple sites, including Union Terrace Gardens, Marischal College and St Nicholas Kirkyard.
It brought together work from national and international audio visual artists.
Aberdeen City Council deputy leader Marie Boulton said it was a "world-class event".
