Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption The balloons were released by the pupils on Lucas' birthday

The classmates of a boy who died after falling into the sea at Aberdeen Beach last month have paid tribute to him.

Lucas Walker, from Aberdeen, who would have celebrated his seventh birthday on Monday, died after getting into difficulties in the water off the city's beach on 20 August.

His mother Julie Walker, 37, also died during the incident.

Pupils at Bramble Brae School released balloons in the presence of Lucas' grandparents and three brothers.

'Emotional day'

Head teacher Amanda Murray said: "It was an incredibly emotional day for everyone but we felt it was very important to come together to celebrate the life of Lucas and to share memories of the fun and laughter he brought to Bramble Brae.

"It was fitting that family members were with us to see how fondly he is remembered and to take part in the balloon release.

"The events of last month will never be forgotten. What we have to do is ensure pupils, family members and staff who have been touched by this terrible tragedy continue to be supported through a very difficult period."

Image caption Lucas Walker and his mother Julie died last month

Lucas was a primary three pupil at the school.

Following the tragedy, counselling was made available by Aberdeen City Council and continues to be offered to anyone affected by the deaths of Lucas and his mother.

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, said: "Young people are incredibly resilient but we should not underestimate the impact the loss of Lucas and his mum has had on the school community in Aberdeen and we want to reassure parents, guardians, staff and the children themselves that we are here for them."

Lucas was paddling in the water when he was swept out to sea. His mother had tried to save him.

The pair, from Aberdeen, were both taken to hospital but did not survive.

Lucas's 13-year-old brother, Samuel, was also pulled from the water, along with a man and a woman. All three tried to save Ms Walker and her son.

Safety measures at the beach are being assessed as part of an inquiry.