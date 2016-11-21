Man admits rape of girl aged 12 in Portlethen
- 21 November 2016
A man has admitted raping a girl aged 12 in Aberdeenshire.
Warren Gillespie, 41, carried out the attack at a house in Portlethen in September 2014.
Judge Kenneth Maciver QC told the High Court in Edinburgh he would have to take account of the gravity of the offence involving the rape of a girl under the age of 13 when it came to sentencing.
Sentence was deferred for a background report.