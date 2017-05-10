Armed robbers strike near petrol station in Aberdeen
- 10 May 2017
A man was the victim of an armed robbery outside a petrol station.
The 24-year-old had a three-figure sum taken outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, at about 23:15 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said he was not injured but was left "extremely shaken".
Officers want to trace two men. One was 5ft 10in tall, wearing grey clothing and a grey hat. The second was described as 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, wearing a black hooded jumper.