Man dies after falling from beauty spot cliffs
- 21 August 2017
A man has died after falling from cliffs near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.
A rescue operation, involving the coastguard and RNLI, was launched at about 17:30 on Saturday at the beauty spot Bullers of Buchan.
The 41-year-old, from the Ellon area, was airlifted by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it was later confirmed he had died.
The man has not yet been named.