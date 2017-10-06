Diver dies after Scapa Flow rescue
A diver has died after getting into difficulties in Scapa Flow in Orkney.
The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when a boat north east of Cava Lighthouse reported one of its divers 15 minutes overdue.
A mayday was issued to all nearby vessels and the man's body was later recovered from the water.
Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter, and the Longhope RNLI lifeboat were also involved in the operation.
The diver's next of kin have been informed.