Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Daniela Do Vale Goncalves and Mark Hendry live in Fraserburgh

A family reported missing from Fraserburgh have been traced safe and well in Portugal, police have said.

Officers had appealed for information last week to trace Mark Hendry and Daniela Do Vale Goncalves, who are both 21, and their two children, Mark Hendry Jnr, aged 15 months, and two-month-old Chantelle Hendry.

Ms Do Vale Goncalves said on social media they were abroad on holiday.

Police Scotland said they had been officially traced safe and well.

'International assistance'

Sgt Martin MacDougall said: "As highlighted in our earlier appeals for information, whilst social media and the media can be extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all those reported before we stand down our investigations, in particular when young children are involved.

"In the case of any missing person our ultimate aim is to ensure that those who have been reported missing have come to no harm when genuine concerns are raised.

"With assistance from international counterparts we can confirm this has now been done."