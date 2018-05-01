Man charged after '£380,000 cannabis' raid
1 May 2018
A 22-year-old Vietnamese man has been charged after the recovery of alleged cannabis cultivation worth about £380,000 in Aberdeenshire.
Police officers seized the alleged drugs at a rural property in the New Aberdour area on Sunday.
Quynh Mai, of Fraserburgh, has appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court accused of misuse of drugs offences and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.