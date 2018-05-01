NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police name man killed by lorry in Aberdeen

  • 1 May 2018
A 54-year-old man who died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen has been named by police.

Allan Brymer, from the Brechin area, died in hospital following the accident which happened on Wellington Road at about 17:10 on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of his family, his daughter Laura said: "Allan was much loved by his family."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident, which happened near Abbotswell Road.

