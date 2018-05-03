Image caption An initial phase of action took place last month

Workers on a North Sea platform are being balloted on an offer aimed at ending a dispute over pay and conditions.

Some Mariner crew members downed tools in unofficial action last month over alleged poor working conditions.

Contractor Aker Solutions said constructive dialogue had continued with unions, and that the result of the ballot was expected later this month.

Stoppages initially took place on Saturday 7 April.