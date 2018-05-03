A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking an eight-month-old girl in Aberdeen.

Syeda Begum, 28, is alleged to have repeatedly shaken the child to her severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life at a property in the city on New Year's Day last year.

Frances Connor, defending, pled not guilty on her behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin in Aberdeen in August.