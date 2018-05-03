NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman airlifted after fall from tandem bike near Rothes

  • 3 May 2018
Woman being carried to helicopter Image copyright Jasperimage
Image caption The woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a tandem bike in Moray.

The accident happened on the A941 near Rothes at about 17:05.

The woman suffered facial injuries and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

