Members of the Unite union working on a North Sea platform have overwhelmingly rejected an offer aimed at ending a dispute over pay and conditions.

Some Mariner crew members downed tools in unofficial action last month over alleged poor working conditions.

Unite said 91% of those who voted on a new deal from employer Aker Solutions rejected it.

Aker said it would now await the result of a GMB ballot which is expected next Friday.

Stoppages initially took place on Saturday 7 April.