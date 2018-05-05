Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption Police were called to Invercauld Estate on Friday afternoon

Police are carrying out investigations after the discovery of human remains in the Ballater area of Aberdeenshire.

Officers were sent to Invercauld Estate after a member of the public made the discovery at about 12:45 on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the remains "appeared to have been there for a number of years".

He said inquires were ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.