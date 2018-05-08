Man rescued after falling into water at Fraserburgh harbour
- 8 May 2018
A man has been rescued from the water at Fraserburgh harbour after falling in.
He was thrown a life ring before being picked up by the port's pilot boat on Tuesday afternoon.
The town's lifeboat was also launched.
Aberdeen Coastguard said the man is believed to have tripped over a creel line on the quayside. He was not injured.