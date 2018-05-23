NHS Grampian has apologised to the family of a man who died at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin over his treatment.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman said the health authority failed to provide him with a reasonable standard of nursing care.

The man - known as Mr A - was admitted after a referral from his GP with a fever, irregular heart rate and a high early-warning score on his vital signs.

His condition deteriorated and he later died in the high dependency unit.

The ombudsman said there was poor documentation of Mr A's case.

The report said nursing staff did not manage Mr A's fluid balance to reasonable standards and there were omissions in recording his vital signs, and ordered an apology.

NHS Grampian responded in a statement: "We fully accept the recommendations from the Ombudsman in this case.

"We did not provide the level of care to Mr A that we aspire to. Furthermore when relatives raised concerns with us we did not keep them properly informed of our investigations.

"We would take this opportunity to apologise again to Mr A's family."