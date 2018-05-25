Image copyright HBO/SKY Image caption Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, while Rose Leslie played Ygritte

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are to marry in the north east of Scotland next month.

The couple met on the fantasy show in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Their engagement was announced in September last year.

A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image caption Leslie's father owns a castle in Aberdeenshire

Leslie left the cast two years after they met, while Harington became one of the show's biggest stars - appearing in every series of the popular TV drama.

Harington earlier told L'Uomo Vogue it was "easy" to fall in love with Leslie.

He said his best ever memory of the show were the three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season in 2012.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."