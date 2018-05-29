Offshore catering pay deal accepted
- 29 May 2018
A deal to give offshore caterers a pay rise has been struck.
The Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota) said members of Unite and RMT unions had accepted a pay offer.
It followed an earlier consultative ballot.
Cota said it would see annual salaries and day rates go up, as well as increasing meal allowance dinner element benefits.