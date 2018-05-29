NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offshore catering pay deal accepted

  • 29 May 2018

A deal to give offshore caterers a pay rise has been struck.

The Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota) said members of Unite and RMT unions had accepted a pay offer.

It followed an earlier consultative ballot.

Cota said it would see annual salaries and day rates go up, as well as increasing meal allowance dinner element benefits.

