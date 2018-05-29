Six people have been taken to hospital - one by air ambulance - after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A98 near the Memsie turn-off at about 15:00.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and the other five were taken by road.

The air ambulance, five ambulances, and a special operations response team had been sent to the scene.