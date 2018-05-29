Six in hospital following A98 crash
- 29 May 2018
Six people have been taken to hospital - one by air ambulance - after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A98 near the Memsie turn-off at about 15:00.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and the other five were taken by road.
The air ambulance, five ambulances, and a special operations response team had been sent to the scene.