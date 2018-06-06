Image caption Michael McLean died in hospital after the incident at work in 2015

A teenager who died after suffering a broken neck and torn spinal cord had injuries consistent with tumbling inside a machine, a court has heard.

Michael McLean, 17, died in hospital in August 2015 after an incident on the last day of his summer job at an Aberdeenshire industrial cleaning firm.

Dean Reynolds, 23, of Keith, is accused of operating a spooler machine while the teenager was inside.

He denies a charge of culpable homicide.

Mr McLean was found unconscious at the premises of Denholm MacNamee, in Inverurie.

On the sixth day of the trial, the High Court in Aberdeen was given details of the injuries he suffered.

Forensic pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall said a single blow to the head caused during a tumble in a spooler machine - used to raise and lower subsea cables - could have caused the broken vertebrae in his neck, as well as other injuries including a broken jaw.

'Extremely difficult'

He said: "He had a severe injury that could have produced immediate cardiac arrest, and even if it didn't I would expect it to produce immediate paralysis of all four limbs.

"Even if you were on level ground I would expect someone sustaining that sort of injury to collapse.

"If you combine that with a moving spool you would find it extremely difficult to maintain balance."

Image caption Michael McLean was working at Denholm MacNamee during his summer holidays

Advocate depute Richard Goddard asked Dr Lyall: "I put this scenario to you - this machine was being operated by another person while Michael McLean was inside it, causing the drum to revolve, perhaps only for a few seconds and then being switched off because he is not fit to do it by then.

"That's because he had either become entrapped or had tumbled in that drum, could that account for his broken neck in conjunction with the injury to both sides of his body, his broken jaw and the injuries to his chest?"

Dr Lyall replied: "I think that sequence of events sounds plausible."

Mr Goddard: "Does the scenario I've put to you in combination account for the findings in this young man's case?"

Dr Lyall: "I think it does, yes."

Father's efforts

But defence QC Ian Duguid questioned whether the injuries were consistent with such a sequence of events.

He asked: "Are you not amazed that if he has been tumbling in a drum that he doesn't have more traumatic head injuries?"

Dr Lyall said: "It just depends how he may have fallen. I probably would most of the time expect to have more impacts to the head.

"He doesn't have a traumatic head injury."

Mr Reynolds denies a charge of culpable homicide, and an alternative charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

He further denies a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by discarding two pairs of work boots belonging to him to avoid examination and analysis of them.

The trial has previously heard the teenager's father Mark McLean - who also worked at the firm - battled to save his life after he was found badly injured.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett and a jury of nine women and six men, continues.