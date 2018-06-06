Image copyright Bristow Helicopters

Two children have been winched to safety by a coastguard rescue helicopter at Hopeman near Elgin.

They had been reported to be in difficulty at Hopeman East Beach. One child was in the water while the other was on rocks.

The emergency services were called at about 17:45.

The Buckie lifeboat, the Moray inshore rescue organisation and Burghead coastguard rescue team were also called out.

The children were taken ashore and left in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.