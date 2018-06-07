Image copyright Pearce family

Tribute has been paid to a father-of-four who died when his motorbike was involved in a crash in Moray.

Andrew Pearce, 37, from Garmouth, died after his black Suzuki was in collision with a red Citroen on the B9015 near Garmouth at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

Relatives said Mr Pearce "lived for his family", including wife Jacquelyn, and his four "wonderful" children Scott, Aimee, Ryan and Jenna.

They added: "It is impossible to put into words how much we will miss him."

Police Scotland want to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the road around the time and saw either vehicle before to the collision.