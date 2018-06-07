Image copyright NHS Grampian

The chief executive who leads both NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside is to retire from both posts by the end of the year.

Malcolm Wright has been chief executive of NHS Grampian since 2014.

In April he was made interim chief executive of NHS Tayside after its former head, Lesley McLay, was removed from her post.

Mr Wright will retire from his job in Grampian in August, but will stay on at NHS Tayside until the end of the year so a successor can be appointed.

He said it had been "a privilege and a pleasure" to be NHS Grampian's chief executive for the last four years.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said Mr Wright had been "an excellent servant of the north east" and would be missed by his colleagues and staff at NHS Grampian.

She added that his role in Tayside had not played a part in his decision to retire from Grampian.