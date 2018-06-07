Firefighters tackle Moray gorse fire
- 7 June 2018
Firefighters are tackling a gorse fire near Hopeman in Moray.
Four appliances and a forestry unit were sent to the scene at Clashach quarry shortly after 15:30.
Police are urging people to stay away from the scene while crews tackle the blaze.