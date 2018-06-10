Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Frank Finnie, 80, was reported missing from the Sheddocksley area of the city

Police have found a body of a man in the city centre of Aberdeen.

He has still to be formally identified, but the family of Frank Finnie, 80, who was reported missing from Sheddocksley, have been informed.

Police officers found the body at about 13:00 on Saturday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances but inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death."