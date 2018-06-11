Boy, 12, charged following 'threats' to Peterhead businesses
- 11 June 2018
A 12-year-old boy has been charged after reports of "threats" being made against businesses in an Aberdeenshire town.
Police carried out searches in Peterhead earlier this month after threats were made against B&Q and Home Bargains.
The boy charged in connection with both incidents and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Police said at no time was there "any credible threat to the public".