Three men have been acquitted of plotting a murder in Aberdeen.

Warren Keating, 29, Darren Summers, 30, and Jeff Binnie, 24, denied conspiring to kill Henry Stephen in 2016.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh found the allegations not proven.

However, they convicted Keating and Summers, both of Liverpool, on a charge of armed robbery. The pair were found guilty of taking £2,800 from Coral bookmakers in Aberdeen in 2016.

Judge Lady Scott remanded Keating and Summers in custody.

Fallen out

Lady Scott ordered background reports and deferred sentence on them until next month.

During the week-long trial, the court heard claims that a drug dealer from Aberdeen called PJ hired the three men to murder Mr Stephen.

The court was told that that the two men had fallen out.

The trial was told the men obtained a gun, a motorbike, tracksuits and mobile phones which were all going to be used in the alleged plot.