Police are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Aberdeen.

The man, who is in his 20s, was discovered between Union Street and The Green at about 03:00.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to a "serious head injury". The area, at steps leading to The Green, was cordoned off.

Insp Graeme Penny said: "We are currently carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances which led to this man being found injured."