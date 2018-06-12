A holiday company has apologised after passengers faced a 31-hour flight delay to return to Aberdeen from Majorca.

The flight from Palma was due to depart on Saturday evening but did not leave until the early hours of Monday.

A spokesman for Tui said the flight was delayed as a result of an earlier delay to the aircraft operating the route.

One passenger said: "At one point it looked like we were abandoned and might have been there another night. Happy we are all home."

Others complained on social media about a lack of information about what was happening.

The Tui spokesman added: "We would like to apologise to customers on the delayed flight TOM1665 from Palma to Aberdeen.

"Customers were provided with all-inclusive hotel accommodation and welfare at the airport."