The farming sisters doing it for their dad

Image copyright Bigton Farm Image caption Aimee and Kirsty Budge on the beach near their farm on Shetland

Two young sisters who took over the running of the family farm after the death of their father have said they hope he would be proud of their achievements.

Kirsty and Aimee Budge won the BBC Countryfile Farming Heroes award for their work at Bigton Farm in Shetland.

They took over the farm almost four years ago when they were just 21 and 17 after their father Bryden died at the age of 46.

Against all expectations his youngest and his eldest children took on the challenge of managing the farm that has been in their family for 150 years.

Mother Helen, 52, said: "I will never ever believe how much they have been able to, in the absolute depth of tragedy, to step up.

"They have done it for their dad."

The sisters were honoured at the BBC's Food & Farming Awards in Bristol.

Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, who presented the award, said: "Kirsty and Aimee have not just stepped into the shoes of their father, they are pioneering farming in Shetland and if I could hire them I would."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Bryden Budge died after a tractor accident in 2014

The family's story featured on Countryfile last month.

Part-time teacher Kirsty said assuming responsibility for the 300-hectare farm helped the girls cope with their sudden loss.

She said: "Initially, after dad's death, the farm really helped us because we had to get up, we had to get on with it, we had to feed the animals. They were relying on us.

"There was no chance of use lying around, moping around.

"We just had to get on with it so the farm really helped us in the early days.

"We are the seventh generation on the farm, and a lot of people behind us have worked hard to get it where it is now."

Image copyright BBC Food & Farming Awards Image caption Hannah, Aimee and Kirsty Budge and mother Helen celebrate their success with Countryfile presenters Adam Henson and Charlotte Smith (second from right)

Aimee, who is in the final year of an agriculture degree, said: "You just think every day 'This would be so much easier with him here' but we are getting there."

Their mother described the girls' achievement as "absolutely amazing".

She said: "I am very, very proud of them.

"I couldn't have done what they have done for the past three and a half years.

"They have been brilliant.

"They have stepped up to the mark and Aimee and Kristy have just accepted everything, absolutely everything, that has been thrown at them.

"As well as all that learning they have also had the grieving process to get through.

"It is a lot for them to take in."

Image copyright Bigton Farm Image caption Kirsty and Aimee Budge at work on the farm

The farm has more than 200 Shetland cross ewes, 70 calving cows and produces barley.

And since 2014 the women have increased their land, as well as cow and sheep numbers.

Bigton is also Shetland's only monitor farm and they frequently test new techniques .

The concept, adopted from New Zealand, allows farmers to share experiences, find out how others have tackled problems and adopt best practice.

Kirsty said: "I always feel like we have to prove ourselves as young women in the agriculture industry.

"I hope that other people in Shetland and wider will look upon us an example."