Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead in 2016

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, faced the accusation at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a four-week trial due to take place next January in Aberdeen. A further hearing is due to take place in November in Edinburgh.

Mr Sidebottom is accused of attacking Mr McKandie at his cottage.

'Robbed of money'

Prosecutors allege the 67-year-old was repeatedly struck on the head and body with an "unidentified blunt implement or implements".

It is further alleged Mr Sidebottom seized hold of Mr McKandie, dragged him and robbed him of a sum of money.

Ian Duguid QC, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf.

He lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

Bail for Mr Sidebottom, also of Rothienorman, was continued.