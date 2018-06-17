Police are investigating the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy in Aberdeenshire.

The teenager fell ill in the School Brae area of Portlethen at about 23:00 on Saturday.

Passers-by, paramedics and police officers tried to help the boy but he died a short time later.

Insp Darren Bruce said the child's death was not suspicious but police were in the town trying to establish the exact circumstances.

He said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy's family at this extremely tragic and sad time.

"‎Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"As is the case with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

"As part of our inquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered.

"I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out."