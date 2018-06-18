Offshore platform workers balloted on industrial action
Workers on three offshore platforms operated by oil firm Total are being balloted on possible industrial action.
The Unite union said members on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar installations are having pay and conditions reviewed.
The union said it includes proposals to change rotas.
The ballot closes on 28 June. BBC Scotland has asked Total for comment.