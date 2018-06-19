Two beehives worth about £700 have been destroyed in a deliberate fire in Moray.

Police Scotland said the "wilful fire", involving gorse, happened in the Alves area on Monday afternoon.

PC Donal Brown appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

He said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured however it goes without saying that this could have been a far more serious incident."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one engine was deployed to extinguish the blaze.