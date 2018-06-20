A challenge by an environmental group to a decision to re-award a sustainability certificate to the Shetland scallop dredging fishery has been rejected by adjudicators.

Open Seas had argued that the fishery was causing long term damage to vulnerable species.

But the Marine Stewardship Council's review concluded there was no "serious or irreversible" harm to habitats.

The certification is an important marketing tool.

It is aimed at reassuring consumers that fishing is not damaging the environment.

It was originally awarded in 2012 and was due to expire at the end of July.

A final report on the fishery, published by the MSC in January, concluded that is was sustainable at that the sustainability certification could continue.

In an unusual move, that decision was challenged and a hearing was held so the challenge could be heard.

Independent adjudicator Eldon Greenberg's report concluded that the grounds for Open Seas objection had not been established under the terms of the objections procedure and should be dismissed.