An electric vehicle charging station has been put out of action after vandals stuffed Creme Eggs inside it.

The incident happened in Aberlour at the Speyside Visitor Centre in April.

Motorists with electric cars now have to go to other Moray towns to use other official charge points.

Moray Council said the vandalism had caused hundreds of pounds of damage, and discussions about the repairs were being held with the contractor.

One local electric car user said the repair was needed as soon as possible to encourage the uptake of electric vehicle use.

Jennifer Robertson, of Aberlour-based communications agency Spey, told the BBC Scotland news website: "I took one Creme Egg out to see if it (the point) still worked, but it didn't.

'Back into service'

"It's silly, but it's not.

"I have been charging at home instead, it takes 20 minutes at a charging point but at home it's 10 hours."

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: "An act of vandalism has caused £800 of damage to the electric vehicle charging station in Aberlour.

"We are in discussion with our contractor to have this repaired and brought back into service as soon as possible."