Image copyright HBO/SKY Image caption Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, and Rose Leslie played Ygritte

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are due to marry in the north east of Scotland on Saturday.

The couple - who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte - met on the fantasy show in 2012.

The actress's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency.

Cast members Emilia Clarke - Daenerys Targaryen - and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, arrived in Aberdeen on Friday.

The engagement was announced last September.

Image copyright Getty Images

The actress grew up in Aberdeenshire before moving to London to pursue her career.

Although specific plans about the wedding have not been made public, they could wed at Wardhill Castle, which is owned by the Leslie family.

The couple have often been seen together in the north east of Scotland.

The 23 June date was posted at the Huntly registration office last month.

Image copyright Sky Atlantic Image caption Emilia Clarke - who plays Daenerys Targaryen - arrived in Aberdeen on Friday

Leslie left the cast two years after they met, while Harington has appeared in every series of the popular TV drama, becoming one of the show's biggest stars.

Harington told L'Uomo Vogue it was "easy" to fall in love with his co-star.

He said his best memory of the show was three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season.

Image caption The couple's engagement was announced last year

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he recalled.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."