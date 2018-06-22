Masonry falls from Orkney cathedral

Image caption The masonry fell inside the cathedral

An investigation has begun after several pieces of masonry fell inside Orkney's 12th Century cathedral.

The chunks of sandstone - one of which is about a foot long (30cm) - were found in St Rognvald's Chapel within St Magnus Cathedral.

It is thought the masonry was part of the tracery of the east window.

The cathedral is owned and maintained by the local council on behalf of the people of Orkney.

A spokesman for the authority said it was not unusual for small pieces of stonework to fall off an old sandstone building but added that the council would be carrying out a visual survey.