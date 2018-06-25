Petition supports nine councillors suspended by Labour
- 25 June 2018
A petition in support of nine Aberdeen councillors suspended by the Labour party has been launched ahead of a decision on their future.
The group were suspended for disobeying former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservatives.
The Scottish executive committee has referred the group to the national constitutional committee.
They were suspended in May last year after the local government elections.